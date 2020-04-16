OPEC says oil market undergoing 'historic shock'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The OPEC oil cartel said Thursday that the world market for crude is undergoing an unprecedented shock due to coronavirus mitigation measures that have decimated demand.

"The oil market is currently undergoing a historic shock that is abrupt, extreme and at global scale," said the group of producer nations in its latest monthly report.