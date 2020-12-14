OPEC Says Rescheduled OPEC+ JMMC December Meeting to Jan 4, Technical Committee to Jan 3

The meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), initially slated for December 17, has been rescheduled to January 4, while the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) would convene on January 3, OPEC said a statement on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), initially slated for December 17, has been rescheduled to January 4, while the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) would convene on January 3, OPEC said a statement on Monday.

"The 47th Meeting of the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) and the 25th Meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), originally scheduled for 16 and 17 December 2020 have been rescheduled for 3 and 4 January 2021, respectively," the OPEC said.

The organization noted that the 13th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting was scheduled for January 4 as well.

At the OPEC+ ministerial meetings, the energy ministers of the oil producing countries discuss oil market conditions, while the JMMC oversees the compliance of the participating countries with the oil production cuts agreement.