UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Says Rescheduled OPEC+ JMMC December Meeting To Jan 4, Technical Committee To Jan 3

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 09:59 PM

OPEC Says Rescheduled OPEC+ JMMC December Meeting to Jan 4, Technical Committee to Jan 3

The meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), initially slated for December 17, has been rescheduled to January 4, while the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) would convene on January 3, OPEC said a statement on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), initially slated for December 17, has been rescheduled to January 4, while the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) would convene on January 3, OPEC said a statement on Monday.

"The 47th Meeting of the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) and the 25th Meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), originally scheduled for 16 and 17 December 2020 have been rescheduled for 3 and 4 January 2021, respectively," the OPEC said.

The organization noted that the 13th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting was scheduled for January 4 as well.

At the OPEC+ ministerial meetings, the energy ministers of the oil producing countries discuss oil market conditions, while the JMMC oversees the compliance of the participating countries with the oil production cuts agreement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil January December 2020 Market Agreement

Recent Stories

GB CM takes notice of injuring 2 medical students ..

2 minutes ago

'Opposition why waiting for Jan 31, resign tomorro ..

2 minutes ago

Seven US States Cast Electoral Votes for President

7 minutes ago

Ukrainian Scientists to Participate in Development ..

7 minutes ago

Govt will not give NRO to PDM: Vawda

7 minutes ago

Forbes Middle East unveils 8th Global Meets Local ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.