OPEC Says US Oil Supply In 2020 To Show Decline Of 1.4Mln Bpd Year-on-Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 06:05 PM

OPEC Says US Oil Supply in 2020 to Show Decline of 1.4Mln Bpd Year-on-Year

The US oil supply in 2020 is expected to decline by 1.4 million barrels per day after the country's producers have shut down production or pledged to reduce output in an attempt to stabilize market, OPEC said in a monthly report on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The US oil supply in 2020 is expected to decline by 1.4 million barrels per day after the country's producers have shut down production or pledged to reduce output in an attempt to stabilize market, OPEC said in a monthly report on Wednesday.

"The 2020 oil supply growth forecast for the US is revised down by 1.3 mb/d to now show a decline of 1.4 mb/d y-o-y. Other large downward revisions are undertaken for Canada and Brazil by 0.3 mb/d and 0.1 mb/d, respectively," the report read.

In terms of the non-OPEC oil producers, only Australia, Brazil, Guyana and Norway are expected to enjoy oil supply growth in 2020, the cartel noted.

So far, the US oil producers have cut their output by at least 1.5 million bpd in the second quarter of 2020, OPEC said citing secondary sources and the announcements by the companies.

"Canadian oil production is likely to drop by 0.42 mb/d y-o-y to average 4.99 mb/s in 2020, particularly Alberta's bitumen and synthetic crude on reduced upstream capex of the main operators and shut-ins and curtailment announcements of around 1.4 mb/d ... the cut will continue from 2Q20 to the 4Q20 compared to our forecast in April," the cartel added.

The OPEC+ countries, as well as oil producers from a wider G20 group of nations such as the US, Brazil and Canada, reached what many have called a historic agreement on April 12.

The deal envisages a reduction in oil production by the OPEC+ group by 9.7 million barrels per day for two months starting on May 1, and possibly up to 15 million bpd with the G20 nations taken into account.

