OPEC+ Sees Recovery in Demand, But Should Follow COVID-19 Situation in Asia - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) OPEC + sees optimism in the oil market and some recovery in demand, but it is necessary to closely monitor the spread of COVID-19 in Asia, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

"In the market, we see some optimism and positive dynamics in the indicators of population mobility, a recovery in demand in the largest consumer countries.

But at the same time, we must closely monitor the situation, including the in many countries of the Asian region," Novak said at a meeting of the OPEC+ joint ministerial monitoring committee.

At the same time, Novak noted that the key task of OPEC+ should remain the implementation of the agreements of the alliance in full.

Earlier, a source told Sputnik that OPEC+ joint ministerial monitoring committee had recommended that the alliance maintain the current terms of the deal on limiting production for May-July.