OPEC Slightly Changes Forecast For 2022-2023 US Oil Production - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) OPEC has slightly changed its forecast for oil production in the United States in 2022-2023 and expects it to reach 11.78 million barrels per day this year, respectively, according to its fresh report released on Monday.

According to the OPEC data, oil production is expected to grow by 0.53 million barrels per day to 11.78 million barrels per day in 2022 and by 0.81 million barrels per day to 12.59 million barrels per day in 2023.

"Given the current pace of oil field drilling and well completions, crude oil and condensate production is forecast to grow by 0.5 mb/d y-o-y to average 11.8 mb/d in 2022," the report said.

