OPEC Slightly Lowers 2023 Oil Output Forecast Outside Organization to 67.19Mln Bpd- Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) OPEC has slightly downgraded its forecast for oil production for 2023 outside the organization by 10,000 barrels per day to 67.19 million barrels per day, according to its fresh monthly report published on Thursday.

According to the report, the forecast of the indicator in the first quarter of 2023 increased by 510,000 barrels per day compared to the March estimate, to 67.

58 million barrels per day, in the second quarter - by 30,000 barrels per day to 66.71 million. The forecast for the third quarter was downgraded by 290,000 barrels per day to 66.9 million barrels per day, and for the fourth quarter - by 300,000 barrels per day to 67.57 million.

It is forecast that the largest drivers of supply growth in 2023 will be the United States, Russia, Canada, Guyana, China and Brazil, the largest decline in production is expected in Norway and Thailand.