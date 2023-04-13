UrduPoint.com

OPEC Slightly Lowers 2023 Oil Output Forecast Outside Organization To 67.19Mln Bpd- Report

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2023 | 04:40 PM

OPEC Slightly Lowers 2023 Oil Output Forecast Outside Organization to 67.19Mln Bpd- Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) OPEC has slightly downgraded its forecast for oil production for 2023 outside the organization by 10,000 barrels per day to 67.19 million barrels per day, according to its fresh monthly report published on Thursday.

According to the report, the forecast of the indicator in the first quarter of 2023 increased by 510,000 barrels per day compared to the March estimate, to 67.

58 million barrels per day, in the second quarter - by 30,000 barrels per day to 66.71 million. The forecast for the third quarter was downgraded by 290,000 barrels per day to 66.9 million barrels per day, and for the fourth quarter - by 300,000 barrels per day to 67.57 million.

It is forecast that the largest drivers of supply growth in 2023 will be the United States, Russia, Canada, Guyana, China and Brazil, the largest decline in production is expected in Norway and Thailand.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Thailand Russia China Canada Norway Oil Brazil United States Guyana March Million

Recent Stories

Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape wor ..

Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape world-scale infrastructure projec ..

2 hours ago
 UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fi ..

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fitr

3 hours ago
 UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;Fir ..

UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;First Class Medal of Independence ..

3 hours ago
 COP28 President-designate emphasises need to refor ..

COP28 President-designate emphasises need to reform international financial inst ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 202 ..

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 2023 League

4 hours ago
 Implementation of economic emergency is not inappr ..

Implementation of economic emergency is not inappropriate in any case for the st ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.