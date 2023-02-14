UrduPoint.com

OPEC Slightly Lowers Forecast For US Oil Output In 2023 To 12.62Mln Bpd - Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 07:20 PM

OPEC Slightly Lowers Forecast for US Oil Output in 2023 to 12.62Mln Bpd - Report

OPEC has slightly downgraded its forecast for oil production in the United States in 2023 and expects it to reach 12.62 million barrels per day, according to its fresh report released on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) OPEC has slightly downgraded its forecast for oil production in the United States in 2023 and expects it to reach 12.62 million barrels per day, according to its fresh report released on Tuesday.

In its previous January report, OPEC expected an output growth in 2023 by 0.78 million barrels per day compared to 2022 to 12.65 million barrels per day.

"Crude oil output (in the US in 2023) is anticipated to increase by 0.7 mb/d y-o-y to average 12.6 mb/d. Average tight crude output in 2023 is forecast at 8.6 mb/d, up by 0.8 mb/d y-o-y," the report read.

