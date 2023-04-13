OPEC Slightly Lowers Forecast for US Oil Output in 2023 to 12.57Mln Bpd - Report

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) OPEC has slightly downgraded its forecast for oil production in the United States in 2023 to 12.57 million barrels per day, expects growth by 690,000 barrels per day to 12.6 million barrels per day, according to its fresh report released on Thursday.

According to OPEC's report, oil production in the United States in 2023 will amount to 12.57 million barrels per day.

"The lower output anticipation for the rest of the year is mainly due to lower-than-expected upstream activities in 1Q23. Better drilling activity and fewer supply chain/logistical issues in the prolific Permian, Eagle Ford and Bakken shale sites are still assumed for the rest of 2023. Given a sound level of oil field drilling and well completions, crude oil output is anticipated to increase by 0.7 mb/d y-o-y to average 12.6 mb/d," the report said.