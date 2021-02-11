OPEC Slightly Revises Down Forecast for 2021 Global Oil Demand Growth to 5.8Mbd - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) OPEC on Thursday slightly revised down forecast for global demand growth in 2021 to 5.8 million barrels a day (mbd) as the extended lockdowns are expected to affect the consumption in the first half of the year.

"For 2021, oil demand is now anticipated to increase by 5.8 mb/d, revised down by around 0.1 mb/d from last month's projection, to average 96.1 mb/d. Revisions are concentrated in the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) region. Extended lockdowns and the re-introduction of partial lockdowns in a number of countries has resulted in downward revisions to 1H21 projections," the OPEC report read.

But the global oil demand is expected to rebound in the second half of 2021 due to major stimulus programs, introduced by some countries, OPEC noted.

At the same time, the OPEC's forecast for global oil demand fall last year has been slightly adjusted and now is estimated at 9.7 mbd, according to the report.

Earlier in the day, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has also slightly downgraded its global oil demand growth forecast. It now expects it to stand at 5.4 mbd, while the consumption is forecast to reach 96.4 mbd. It agreed with OPEC that oil demand would be lower in the first half of 2021 as the new strains of COVID-19 are expected to curb the mobility, while in the second half the IEA expects the demand to accelerate recovery.