OPEC Slightly Revises Up Forecast for 2020 Oil Demand Drop to 9.77 Mbd - Report

OPEC has slightly adjusted its forecast for decline in oil demand this year to 9.77 million barrels a day (mbd) due to the better-than-expected demand in China, while the 2021 forecast for demand growth has been revised down to 5.9 mbd, the organization said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) OPEC has slightly adjusted its forecast for decline in oil demand this year to 9.77 million barrels a day (mbd) due to the better-than-expected demand in China, while the 2021 forecast for demand growth has been revised down to 5.9 mbd, the organization said Monday.

Last month, OPEC forecast that the global oil demand would fall by 9.8 mbd as the lockdown measures were being reintroduced in Europe.

"World oil demand for 2020 is expected to decline by 9.77 mb/d, marginally lower than in last month's assessment. Weaker-than-expected data in the OECD in 3Q20, mainly due to lower transportation fuel demand in the US and OECD Europe, led to a downward revision of around 0.18 mb/d for the OECD group. However, this is mostly offset by an upward revision to the non-OECD, by 0.16 mb/d. Better-than-expected oil demand in China, amid a steady recovery across various economic sectors, and improving oil demand from India support this upward revision," OPEC's report read.

OPEC now expects oil demand in 2020 to reach 89.99 mbd, while its forecast for global oil demand growth next year has been revised down due to the remaining COVID-19 uncertainties and lackluster transportation fuel demand, according to the report.

"For 2021, world oil demand growth is revised lower by 0.35 mb/d, to growth of 5.90 mb/d. This is due to the uncertainty surrounding the impact of COVID-19 and the labour market on the OECD transportation fuel outlook for 1H21. Petrochemical feedstock and industrial fuels are forecast to gain momentum on the back of improving economic activities, with total oil demand projected to reach 96.89 mb/d in 2021," OPEC noted.