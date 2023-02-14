OPEC Slightly Upgrades Forecast for Global Oil Demand in 2023 - Report

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) OPEC has slightly upgraded its forecast on the global oil demand growth in 2023 by 2.3 million barrels per day to 101.87 million barrels per day, according to its fresh report published on Tuesday.

"For 2023, world oil demand growth is adjusted slightly upwards by 0.1 mb/d to stand at 2.3 mb/d.

The OECD is projected to grow by around 0.4 mb/d and non-OECD at about 2.0 mb/d," the report read, adding that the global oil demand is expected to reach 101.87 million bpd in 2023, up from 99.55 million bpd in 2022.

At the same time the organization kept the global oil demand growth forecast for 2022 unchanged from last month's assessment at 2.5 mb/d, according to the report.