UrduPoint.com

OPEC Slightly Upgrades Forecast For Global Oil Demand In 2023 - Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 07:20 PM

OPEC Slightly Upgrades Forecast for Global Oil Demand in 2023 - Report

OPEC has slightly upgraded its forecast on the global oil demand growth in 2023 by 2.3 million barrels per day to 101.87 million barrels per day, according to its fresh report published on Tuesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) OPEC has slightly upgraded its forecast on the global oil demand growth in 2023 by 2.3 million barrels per day to 101.87 million barrels per day, according to its fresh report published on Tuesday.

"For 2023, world oil demand growth is adjusted slightly upwards by 0.1 mb/d to stand at 2.3 mb/d.

The OECD is projected to grow by around 0.4 mb/d and non-OECD at about 2.0 mb/d," the report read, adding that the global oil demand is expected to reach 101.87 million bpd in 2023, up from 99.55 million bpd in 2022.

At the same time the organization kept the global oil demand growth forecast for 2022 unchanged from last month's assessment at 2.5 mb/d, according to the report.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Oil Same From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Ivory Coast reiterate resolve to enhance ..

Pakistan, Ivory Coast reiterate resolve to enhance bilateral ties

3 minutes ago
 World Government Summit a global platform for lead ..

World Government Summit a global platform for leaders: Ugandan Vice President

6 minutes ago
 Airspace of Moldova Reopened - National Civil Avia ..

Airspace of Moldova Reopened - National Civil Aviation Authority

10 minutes ago
 China Accuses US of Abusing Export Control Measure ..

China Accuses US of Abusing Export Control Measures, Exerting Pressure on Foreig ..

5 minutes ago
 IWMI organizes capacity building workshop on GPS d ..

IWMI organizes capacity building workshop on GPS data, GIS Mapping

5 minutes ago
 Infant found dumped in garbage: Police

Infant found dumped in garbage: Police

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.