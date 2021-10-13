UrduPoint.com

OPEC+ Stabilizing Oil Market As Global Economy Recovers - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 04:42 PM

OPEC+ Stabilizing Oil Market as Global Economy Recovers - Putin

The OPEC+ nations are stabilizing the oil market as the global economy is recovering, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The OPEC+ nations are stabilizing the oil market as the global economy is recovering, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"As the global economy and the oil demand are recovering today, our countries are stabilizing the market and its price quotations, as they quickly and timely increase oil output and supplies," Putin said at the Russian Energy Week forum.

