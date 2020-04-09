UrduPoint.com
OPEC+ States Begin Video Cconference On Stabilization Of Oil Market - Source

Thu 09th April 2020 | 08:12 PM

OPEC+ States Begin Video Cconference on Stabilization of Oil Market - Source

The OPEC+ countries and oil producers that had not been part of the deal in the past began their video conference on the oil market, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The OPEC+ countries and oil producers that had not been part of the deal in the past began their video conference on the oil market, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik.

Apart from OPEC+, Argentina, Egypt, Indonesia, Trinidad and Tobago confirmed their participation.

