OPEC+ States Begin Video Cconference on Stabilization of Oil Market - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The OPEC+ countries and oil producers that had not been part of the deal in the past began their video conference on the oil market, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik.

Apart from OPEC+, Argentina, Egypt, Indonesia, Trinidad and Tobago confirmed their participation.