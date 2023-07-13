Open Menu

OPEC+ States Increase Production By 70,000 Bpd In June, To 37.03Mln Bpd - IEA Report

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2023 | 01:20 PM

OPEC+ States Increase Production by 70,000 Bpd in June, to 37.03Mln Bpd - IEA Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) OPEC+ countries that have obligations under the agreement on limiting oil production decreased output by 70,000 barrels per day in June to 37.03 million barrels per day, with the gap from the quotas being nearly 2.

55 million barrels per day, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report on Thursday.

"Supply from OPEC countries in June was unchanged from the previous month at 28.7 mb/d, while volumes from non-OPEC nations in the OPEC+ group crept up 30 kb/d to 14.92 mb/d. Overall production from the 19 members subject to quotas edged up 70 kb/d higher to 37.03 mb/d," the report read.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil June From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peac ..

UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peace and sustainable development

7 minutes ago
 Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educ ..

Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educational tour

7 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right to Self-Preservation&#039;

7 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro on Independence Day

7 minutes ago
 Shaheen Afridi eyes 100th Test wicket

Shaheen Afridi eyes 100th Test wicket

1 hour ago
 Polling for CM GB being held in Assembly Hall Gilg ..

Polling for CM GB being held in Assembly Hall Gilgit today

1 hour ago
Court summons PTI chief in Thoshakhana case

Court summons PTI chief in Thoshakhana case

1 hour ago
 COP28 President-Designate advances innovative clim ..

COP28 President-Designate advances innovative climate finance, leveraging public ..

2 hours ago
 PM thanks President UAE for deposit of $1b to SBP

PM thanks President UAE for deposit of $1b to SBP

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pa ..

New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pan-Arab Games

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business