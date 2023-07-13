OPEC+ States Increase Production by 70,000 Bpd in June, to 37.03Mln Bpd - IEA Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) OPEC+ countries that have obligations under the agreement on limiting oil production decreased output by 70,000 barrels per day in June to 37.03 million barrels per day, with the gap from the quotas being nearly 2.

55 million barrels per day, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report on Thursday.

"Supply from OPEC countries in June was unchanged from the previous month at 28.7 mb/d, while volumes from non-OPEC nations in the OPEC+ group crept up 30 kb/d to 14.92 mb/d. Overall production from the 19 members subject to quotas edged up 70 kb/d higher to 37.03 mb/d," the report read.