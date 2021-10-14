OPEC+ Sticks to Current Deal Parameters - UAE Energy Minister

The OPEC + currently adheres to the current parameters of the deal and will decide in November whether additional action is required, UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The OPEC + currently adheres to the current parameters of the deal and will decide in November whether additional action is required, UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei said on Thursday,

The OPEC+ will keep increasing production by 400,000 barrels per day and will decide if more is needed at the next meeting, planned for November, Al Mazrouei said at the Russian Energy Week forum.

The minister emphasized that decisions will be based exclusively on the market situation, and pointed to the need to maintain the oil industry's investment attractiveness.