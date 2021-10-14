UrduPoint.com

OPEC+ Sticks To Current Deal Parameters - UAE Energy Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 01:17 PM

OPEC+ Sticks to Current Deal Parameters - UAE Energy Minister

The OPEC + currently adheres to the current parameters of the deal and will decide in November whether additional action is required, UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The OPEC + currently adheres to the current parameters of the deal and will decide in November whether additional action is required, UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei said on Thursday,

The OPEC+ will keep increasing production by 400,000 barrels per day and will decide if more is needed at the next meeting, planned for November, Al Mazrouei said at the Russian Energy Week forum.

The minister emphasized that decisions will be based exclusively on the market situation, and pointed to the need to maintain the oil industry's investment attractiveness.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia UAE Oil November Market Industry

Recent Stories

Five including bridegroom killed in Haripur road m ..

Five including bridegroom killed in Haripur road mishap

3 minutes ago
 Rocket Attack Allegedly Hits Northeastern Afghanis ..

Rocket Attack Allegedly Hits Northeastern Afghanistan - Eyewitness

3 minutes ago
 Tractor production surge 11% in 3 months

Tractor production surge 11% in 3 months

3 minutes ago
 Russia's Novak Believes Global Oil Demand Can Full ..

Russia's Novak Believes Global Oil Demand Can Fully Recover by 2022 End

3 minutes ago
 Descon and KBR win a strategic contract from the w ..

Descon and KBR win a strategic contract from the world's largest GTL plant

10 minutes ago
 Last Soyuz Rocket Using Kerosene to Be Launched Fr ..

Last Soyuz Rocket Using Kerosene to Be Launched From Vostochny Spaceport - Rosco ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.