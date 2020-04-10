MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) OPEC+ countries still can reach a new oil output cut deal despite Mexico's decision to withdraw from the talks, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, two sources told Sputnik that Mexico had left the talks, which, however, were still underway.

"There is still a probability that the deal will be signed regardless of Mexico's position," the source said.