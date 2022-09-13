OPEC Still Expects Oil Production in Russia to Slightly Rise in 2022, Drop in 2023- Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) OPEC still expects the oil and condensate production in Russia to slightly increase in 2022 and decline by 0.4 million barrels per day in 2023, according to its report published on Tuesday.

"Russia's liquids output for 2022 is forecast to increase by 80 tb/d y-o-y to average 10.9 mb/d, unchanged from the previous month's assessment. For 2023, Russian liquids production is forecast to decrease by 0.4 mb/d to average 10.5 mb/d. It should be noted that the Russian oil forecast is highly subject to uncertainty ," the report read.