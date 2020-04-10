OPEC+ Talks Come to End, Discussions to Continue on Friday - Sources

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The OPEC+ talks on a new oil output cut deal have come to an end, but the discussions will continue on Friday, two sources close to the negotiations told Sputnik on Friday.

"They [the talks] have come to an end.

The discussions will continue tomorrow [on Friday]," one of the sources said, without clarifying whether the deal had been reached.

The other source has confirmed the information about the further discussions scheduled for Friday.