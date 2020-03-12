UrduPoint.com
OPEC+ Technical Committee March 18 Meeting Canceled - Sources

OPEC+ Technical Committee March 18 Meeting Canceled - Sources

BAKU/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The meeting of the OPEC+ technical monitoring committee, scheduled for March 18, has been canceled, sources in Baku and in OPEC told Sputnik on Thursday.

"According to the information that we have, there will be no meeting," a knowledgeable source in Baku said.

A source in OPEC confirmed this.

Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that the OPEC Secretariat had sent invitations to OPEC+ nations to take part in the technical committee meeting in the format of a video conference.

