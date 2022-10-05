OPEC+ to Consider Concerns Around Global Economy - UAE Economy Minister

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) OPEC+ will study concerns around the global economy, as recession is one of the factors affecting demand, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al Mazroui said on Wednesday.

"It is important to look at any concerns about the economy and the state of the economy today. We will make the right decision based on this," the minister said.

The diplomat added that recession is one of the key challenges that affects the growth of the economy.

"Recession is one of the challenges, the recession is one of the fundamental factors that we all look at, we look at the recession, we look at growth, we look at supply and demand, we all know that the recession has an impact on supply and demand," the minister replied to a question about recession.