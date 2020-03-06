OPEC+ countries will continue to monitor the situation on the global oil market as the format of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) will be preserved, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told Sputnik following the alliance's emergency meeting on Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) OPEC+ countries will continue to monitor the situation on the global oil market as the format of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) will be preserved, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told Sputnik following the alliance's emergency meeting on Friday.

"The format of the JMMC remains ... We will continue to monitor the situation together. In accordance with the charter, we will have to meet, hold joint meetings to monitor and evaluate the market situation and so on," Novak said.