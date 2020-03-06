UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ To Continue Monitoring Oil Market Trends - Russia's Novak

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 10:56 PM

OPEC+ to Continue Monitoring Oil Market Trends - Russia's Novak

OPEC+ countries will continue to monitor the situation on the global oil market as the format of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) will be preserved, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told Sputnik following the alliance's emergency meeting on Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) OPEC+ countries will continue to monitor the situation on the global oil market as the format of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) will be preserved, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told Sputnik following the alliance's emergency meeting on Friday.

"The format of the JMMC remains ... We will continue to monitor the situation together. In accordance with the charter, we will have to meet, hold joint meetings to monitor and evaluate the market situation and so on," Novak said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Alliance Market

Recent Stories

OPEC+ Abolishes Oil Output Restrictions as No Cons ..

5 minutes ago

Trump Admin. Considers Tax Relief for Travel Firms ..

5 minutes ago

Petition against 'Aurat March' dismissed

5 minutes ago

Iran Vows Mutual Efforts With India to Help Strand ..

5 minutes ago

Govt determined to provide all possible resources ..

11 minutes ago

Russian Energy Minister Praises Cooperation Under ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.