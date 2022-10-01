OPEC+ To Convene In-Person Ministerial In Vienna October 5
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2022 | 02:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) The 33rd ministerial meeting of the OPEC+ alliance will take place in Vienna on October 5, the organization said on Saturday.
"The 33rd OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting will take place in person at the OPEC Secretariat in Vienna, Austria, on Wednesday, 5 October 2022," the message read.
The event will be the first in-person ministerial meeting of the group since March 2020.