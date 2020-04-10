OPEC to Cut Oil Output by 6.1Mln Barrels Per Day in May-June If Declaration Adopted - Baku

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) If the new Declaration of Cooperation of OPEC+ enters into force, the OPEC member states will have to cut the oil output by 6.085 million barrels per day in May-June, while non-OPEC parties to the deal by 3.915 million, the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday-early Friday, OPEC+ held talks on a new oil output cut deal, which resulted in the adoption of the Declaration of Cooperation that will be implemented only if Mexico agrees to sign the deal. However, Mexico has withdrawn from the talks as it disagreed with the negotiated provisions of the deal.

"At this stage [May-June], the production commitments of the OPEC nations will amount to 6.085 million barrels per day, while those of non-OPEC parties to the deal to 3.915 million barrels per day," the ministry said.