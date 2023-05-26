UrduPoint.com

OPEC+ To Decide What Is Better For Oil Market - Russia's Novak

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2023 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Russia and other countries of the OPEC+ alliance will decide at the upcoming meeting what is the best for the oil market, and will stay true to all previous decisions, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"We do not agree with the fact that Bloomberg misrepresented information, based on an incomplete quotation, declaring Russia's disagreement with the possibility of making decisions at a future meeting. Russia will engage in discussions with partners to determine what is best for the market while adhering to all previous decisions," Novak told reporters.

