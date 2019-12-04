OPEC+ to Discuss Extension of Oil Output Reduction Deal Until End of 2020 - Iraqi Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Iraqi Oil Minister Thamir Ghadhban said Wednesday that the OPEC+ countries will discuss during a two-day meeting in Vienna the the three options for the extension of the oil production cut deal.

According to Ghadhban, the three options include the extension until March, July or the end of 2020.

He stressed that the final decision will be based on the consensus of all OPEC+ members.

The minister added that OPEC+ will also discuss Russia's proposal to exclude gas condensate from the calculation of oil production quotas under the oil cut deal.

OPEC+ has been reducing oil production since 2017 to counter oversupply on the global market caused by a recent boom in oil output in the United States.