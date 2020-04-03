UrduPoint.com
OPEC+ To Discuss Oil Price Stabilization On April 6 Via Video Link - Azerbaijani Ministry

Fri 03rd April 2020 | 12:57 PM

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) OPEC+ ministers are set to meet via a video conference on April 6 to discuss oil price stabilization and the new edition of the Declaration of Cooperation, the Azerbaijani energy minister's adviser told Sputnik.

"The OPEC+ meeting will be held on April 6 via a video conference.

Azerbaijan has received an invitation. The meeting is expected to bring together the ministers of the alliance member countries and discuss the new Declaration of Cooperation," Zamina Aliyeva said.

On Thursday, Saudi Arabia called for an urgent meeting that would include not only OPEC+ members but also oil producers who had not been a part of the format.

