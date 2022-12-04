UrduPoint.com

OPEC+ To Discuss Output On Sunday Ahead Of Embargo, Price Cap On Russian Oil By EU, G7

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2022 | 04:10 PM

OPEC+ to Discuss Output on Sunday Ahead of Embargo, Price Cap on Russian Oil by EU, G7

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2022) OPEC+ will hold a series of meetings on Sunday to discuss the situation in the oil market and the possibility of adjusting its oil agreement against the backdrop of the EU's price cap on Russian oil and G7's price ceiling on oil from Russia.

On Friday, the European Union reached an agreement on setting a price cap on Russian oil at $60 per barrel. The agreement reportedly provides for a review mechanism to keep the price cap at 5% below the market value. The G7 nations and Australia also agreed to set a $60 price ceiling on oil from Russia, which will enter into effect on December 5.

Members of the OPEC+ ministerial monitoring committee will hold the first session to give recommendations on the adjustments to the agreement based on market analysis. The virtual meeting is scheduled to start at 11:00 GMT. The heads of all OPEC+ delegations will meet via videolink and make the final decision at 12:00 GMT.

The decision to hold meetings of OPEC+ in December via videolink is reportedly due to the fact that the organization does not plan to make adjustments to its oil agreement.

In May 2020, OPEC+ reduced crude production by 9.7 million barrels per day due to a drop in oil demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In October, OPEC+ unanimously agreed to take 2 million barrels of oil per day off the market, starting in November, in response to uncertainty in global energy markets.

In response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the European Union announced a ban on the provision of services and insurance for Russian oil supplies around the world, as well as a partial embargo on Russian oil. The restrictions are due to come into force in December this year for seaborne imports of Russian crude and in 2023 for petroleum products.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Australia Ukraine Russia European Union Oil Price May October November December Sunday 2020 Market All From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

7 hours ago
 Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

16 hours ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

16 hours ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

16 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.