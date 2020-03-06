UrduPoint.com
Fri 06th March 2020 | 10:42 PM

OPEC+ to Follow Cooperation Charter, No Oil Output Cuts Obligations From April 1 - Novak

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The OPEC+ will continue working as outlined in the long-term cooperation charter, and no country has any obligation on oil production cuts starting April 1, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday, leaving the OPEC headquarters in Vienna after the OPEC+ talks.

"We have just signed a document saying we will continue cooperation within the framework of the charter," Novak told reporters.

"As for the cuts, I believe that, taking into consideration the decision that was made today, starting April 1 of this year none of the OPEC and non-OPEC countries has any obligations," Novak added.

Russia's oil output increase will now depend on companies' plans, but no negotiations have been held between the companies and the Energy Ministry so far, the minister went on to say.

"This will, most importantly, depend on companies' plans," Novak said, asked about Russia's possible oil output increase.

"We will need to discuss this with companies, as we have not discussed such an option," he added.

