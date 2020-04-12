OPEC+ to Hold Online Meeting Later on Sunday - Azerbaijani Energy Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel oil producers will hold their next meeting on the evening of Sunday via a video conference, the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry spokeswoman Zamina Aliyeva told Sputnik.

"Today, at 20:00 Baku time [16:00 GMT], the OPEC+ ministers will meet online.

The meeting is part of consultations on issues raised at the ninth meeting of OPEC-non-OPEC ministers. The meeting, chaired by Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and co-chaired by Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak, will be attended by the ministers of OPEC countries and non-OPEC countries that are party to the Declaration of Cooperation," Aliyeva said.