OPEC+ To Increase Oil Production In March By 400,000 Bpd As Planned

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2022 | 07:58 PM

The OPEC+ alliance will increase oil production in March by 400,000 barrels per day as planned, according to a communique published on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The OPEC+ alliance will increase oil production in March by 400,000 barrels per day as planned, according to a communique published on Wednesday.

"Reconfirm the production adjustment plan and the monthly production adjustment mechanism approved at the 19th ONOMM and the decision to adjust upward the monthly overall production by 0.

4 mb/d for the month of March 2022, as per the attached schedule," the communique read.

The next OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting will be held on March 2.

