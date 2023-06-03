OPEC to Make Any Decision Needed to Stabilize Global Oil Market - Iraqi Oil Minister

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will discuss the recent developments at the global oil market during a meeting in Vienna on June 3 and "without a doubt" make any decision needed to stabilize the situation, Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani said on Friday.

"The situation on the market will be discussed, and we will without a doubt make any decision that would help achieve greater balance and stability on the global oil market," the Iraqi oil minister told reporters ahead of the meeting.

He added that, despite multiple economic challenges, the organization had managed to prove that its estimates and forecasts largely coincide with the real oil market dynamics.

A meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee and heads of delegations will also take place in Vienna on June 4.

OPEC+ cut oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day in May 2020 due to a drop in oil demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In August 2022, the alliance started the final stage of canceling these cuts, but in November it decided to cut the production once again by 2 million barrels per day from the maximum possible level of August. The decision is valid until the end of 2023. Moreover, in April 2023, a number of the organization's member states, including Saudi Arabia, announced that from May they would voluntarily reduce production in excess of quotas also until the end of the year.