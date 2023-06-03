UrduPoint.com

OPEC To Make Any Decision Needed To Stabilize Global Oil Market - Iraqi Oil Minister

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2023 | 12:40 AM

OPEC to Make Any Decision Needed to Stabilize Global Oil Market - Iraqi Oil Minister

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will discuss the recent developments at the global oil market during a meeting in Vienna on June 3 and "without a doubt" make any decision needed to stabilize the situation, Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani said on Friday.

"The situation on the market will be discussed, and we will without a doubt make any decision that would help achieve greater balance and stability on the global oil market," the Iraqi oil minister told reporters ahead of the meeting.

He added that, despite multiple economic challenges, the organization had managed to prove that its estimates and forecasts largely coincide with the real oil market dynamics.

A meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee and heads of delegations will also take place in Vienna on June 4.

OPEC+ cut oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day in May 2020 due to a drop in oil demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In August 2022, the alliance started the final stage of canceling these cuts, but in November it decided to cut the production once again by 2 million barrels per day from the maximum possible level of August. The decision is valid until the end of 2023. Moreover, in April 2023, a number of the organization's member states, including Saudi Arabia, announced that from May they would voluntarily reduce production in excess of quotas also until the end of the year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Vienna Alliance Saudi Arabia April May June August November 2020 Market From Million

Recent Stories

EDB enhances partnership with ADDED’s Industrial ..

EDB enhances partnership with ADDED’s Industrial Development Bureau at &#039;M ..

42 minutes ago
 Incoming UN General Assembly President to prioriti ..

Incoming UN General Assembly President to prioritise ‘Peace, Prosperity, Progr ..

2 hours ago
 UAE wins bid to host World Conservation Congress o ..

UAE wins bid to host World Conservation Congress of International Union for Cons ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets South African Minister of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets South African Minister of International Relations on si ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Iranian Foreign Minister ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Iranian Foreign Minister on sidelines of ‘Friends of ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Indian counterpart on sid ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Indian counterpart on sidelines of &#039;Friends of BRI ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.