UrduPoint.com

OPEC+ To Meet Amid Economic Downturn Fears

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2022 | 08:40 AM

OPEC+ to meet amid economic downturn fears

Vienna, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Faced with recession fears, the OPEC+ countries are expected to agree a modest increase in oil production at a meeting on Monday, with some experts even forecasting a cut to support prices.

The 13 members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cartel, led by Saudi Arabia, and their 10 partners, led by Russia, are meeting to adjust their quotas for October. Talks are due to start at 1100 GMT.

Far from their highs near $140 a barrel, Brent North Sea crude and US WTI crude prices suffered their third consecutive monthly decline in August amid a gloomy global economic outlook.

That's enough to fuel speculation.

"It is not entirely clear whether OPEC+ will agree another 100,000 barrels per day increase," as in September, Caroline Bain of Capital Economics wrote in a note.

"In light of the recent slide in oil prices... we wouldn't rule out no change or even a cut." Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman last month appeared to open the door to the idea, which has since received the support of several member states and the cartel's joint technical committee.

He said "volatility and thin liquidity send erroneous signals to markets at times when clarity is most needed".

OPEC+ is resisting Western calls to open its taps more widely to contain soaring prices.

"The group clearly wants to keep prices high," said Craig Erlam, an analyst at Oanda.

"They may fear that Iranian crude could tip the balance in the market in favour of supply and therefore lower prices," he added.

Matthew Holland of Energy Aspects said a cut in production -- which would be the first since the drastic cuts made to cope with moribund demand during the coronavirus pandemic -- would come up at the next meeting in October.

Everything will depend on the progress of Iranian nuclear negotiations aimed at reviving a landmark agreement between Tehran and world powers that gave Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme.

Hopes for a deal, which would be accompanied by an easing of US sanctions notably on oil, have been revived recently.

However Washington said Thursday Tehran's latest response to a European Union draft was "unfortunately... not constructive".

Amena Bakr, an analyst at Energy Intelligence, warned against over-interpreting the Saudi energy minister's comments, saying only that "volatility is bad for the market".

"It's a message to all Western governments that have been intervening in the market and trying to manage the market" since the start of the war in Ukraine, she said.

In the latest announcement, the seven most industrialised countries decided Friday to "urgently" cap the price of Russian oil, in order to limit Moscow's earnings from the sale of hydrocarbons.

But Russia has warned that it will no longer sell oil to countries that have adopted the unprecedented mechanism.

Supply would then be reduced, contributing to a new surge in prices which, despite the recent decline, remain historically high and extremely volatile.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exchange Ukraine Iran Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear European Union Oil Saudi Sale Tehran Progress Craig Price Saudi Arabia Netherlands May August September October Market All From Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

23 hours ago
 Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres ..

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

1 day ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

1 day ago
 Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Be ..

Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Betis

1 day ago
 BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flo ..

BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flood hit families

1 day ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.