OPEC+ to Monitor Market Amid G7 Plans to Put Price Cap on Russian Oil - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) The OPEC+ alliance will continue to monitor the oil market situation amid plans of the G7 group to put a price cap on Russian oil, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, OPEC+ announced its decision to return to the oil production level of August and reduce the output by 100,000 bpd in October.

"Next, we will look at how the situation on the market will develop. Because there are a lot of uncertainties, including uncertainties associated with production in countries that are not part of the agreement, statements by individual G7 leaders and issues under consideration regarding on placing a limit on price for the purchase of Russian oil," Novak told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.