UrduPoint.com

OPEC+ To Monitor Market Amid G7 Plans To Put Price Cap On Russian Oil - Novak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2022 | 07:18 PM

OPEC+ to Monitor Market Amid G7 Plans to Put Price Cap on Russian Oil - Novak

The OPEC+ alliance will continue to monitor the oil market situation amid plans of the G7 group to put a price cap on Russian oil, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) The OPEC+ alliance will continue to monitor the oil market situation amid plans of the G7 group to put a price cap on Russian oil, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, OPEC+ announced its decision to return to the oil production level of August and reduce the output by 100,000 bpd in October.

"Next, we will look at how the situation on the market will develop. Because there are a lot of uncertainties, including uncertainties associated with production in countries that are not part of the agreement, statements by individual G7 leaders and issues under consideration regarding on placing a limit on price for the purchase of Russian oil," Novak told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Oil Alliance Price August October Market Agreement

Recent Stories

'Time to move on' Kenyans say after court upholds ..

'Time to move on' Kenyans say after court upholds Ruto win

2 minutes ago
 RPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address grievances o ..

RPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address grievances of citizens

2 minutes ago
 DG RDA directs employees to be punctual in office ..

DG RDA directs employees to be punctual in office timings

2 minutes ago
 Klyuchevskaya Sopka Volcano Climbers Death Tall Ri ..

Klyuchevskaya Sopka Volcano Climbers Death Tall Rises to 9 - Russian Investigato ..

2 minutes ago
 46 Corona's patients quarantine in RWP

46 Corona's patients quarantine in RWP

4 minutes ago
 Data Darbar administrator reviews security arrange ..

Data Darbar administrator reviews security arrangements

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.