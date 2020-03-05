UrduPoint.com
OPEC To Recommend 1.5-mn-barrel Output Cut To Allies

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 06:51 PM

OPEC to recommend 1.5-mn-barrel output cut to allies

The OPEC group of oil producers will recommend a production cut of 1.5 million barrels per day to its allies, Iran's Energy Minister said Thursday, as it seeks counter the slump in demand caused by the COVID-19 outbreak

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The OPEC group of oil producers will recommend a production cut of 1.5 million barrels per day to its allies, Iran's Energy Minister said Thursday, as it seeks counter the slump in demand caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We decided... to recommend to the non-OPEC meeting tomorrow 1.5 million barrels of new cut for the second quarter of 2020," Bijan Namdar Zanganeh told reporters after an extraordinary meeting of OPEC ministers at the group's headquarters in Vienna.

