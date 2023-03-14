OPEC Upgrades 2023 Oil Output Forecast Outside Organization to 67.2Mln Bpd - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) OPEC has upgraded its forecast for oil production for 2023 outside the organization by 190,000 barrels per day to 67.2 million barrels per day, according to its fresh monthly report published on Tuesday.

"Non-OPEC liquids production growth in 2023 is forecast to grow by 1.4 mb/d to average 67.2 mb/d, remained unchanged from last month, where higher output projections for Russia (considering production levels in 1Q23, which came stronger than anticipated, and maintaining last month's assumption for remaining months of the year) offsets the projected declines in other regions," the report read.