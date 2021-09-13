OPEC Upgrades Forecast for Global Oil Demand Growth in 2022 by Almost 1Mbd - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) OPEC upgraded its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2022 by 0.9 million barrels a day (mbd) to 4.2 mbd, while the projection for the growth this year has remained unchanged from last month, standing at 6 mbd, the organization said in a report on Monday.

"World oil demand growth in 2021 remains unchanged from last month's assessment, showing growth of 6.

0 mb/d despite some offsetting revisions ... Global oil demand in 2021 is now estimated to average 96.7 mb/d. In 2022, oil demand is expected to robustly grow by around 4.2 mb/d, some 0.9 mb/d higher compared to last month's assessment," the report read.

The positive outlook is driven by stronger recovery in various fuels across the globe with the oil demand expected to reach 100.8 mbd in 2022, exceeding the pre-pandemic levels, OPEC noted.