OPEC Upgrades Forecast for Global Oil Demand Growth in 2023 by 30,000 Bpd - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) OPEC has upgraded its forecast for the global oil demand growth in 2023 by 30,000 barrels per day to 2.3 million barrels per day, according to its fresh report published on Tuesday.

"Following estimated growth of 2.

5 mb/d y-oy in 2022, oil demand is forecast to grow by a healthy 2.3 mb/d y-o-y in 2023 to average at 101.9 mb/d ... While the OECD is projected to fall slightly short of pre-COVID-19 levels in 2023, oil demand in the non-OECD region is estimated to have surpassed 2019 levels already in 2022," the report read.