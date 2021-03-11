(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) OPEC in a report on Thursday upgraded the forecast for Russia's oil and gas condensate production growth by 0.07 million barrels a day (mbd) month-on-month and now expects it to stand at 10.7 mbd in 2021.

The organization previously expected Russia's total liquids production to decrease by 0.2 mbd year-on-year to 10.2 mbd.

"For 2021, Russian total liquids is forecast to grow by 0.07 mb/d y-o-y, to average 10.7 mb/d," OPEC said in a monthly oil market report.

Last week, the OPEC+ countries agreed to extend the March level of oil production cuts, which stands at some 7.05 million barrels a day, into the next month as well. Only Russia and Kazakhstan have been allowed to slightly increase production next month, by 130,000 barrels a day and 20,000 barrels a day, respectively.

At the same time, Saudi Arabia has decided to extend its additional voluntary oil production cut of 1 million barrels a day into April as well.