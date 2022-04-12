UrduPoint.com

OPEC Upgrades Forecast For US Oil Output In 2022 To 12.04Mln Bpd - Report

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2022 | 06:11 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) OPEC forecasts the United States crude oil production will grow by 0.86 million barrels per day year-on-year and reach 12.04 million barrels per day in 2022, according to its report published on Tuesday.

"Given the current pace of drilling and well completions in oil fields, production of crude oil and condensate is forecast to grow by 0.86 mb/d y-o-y to average 12.04 mb/d in 2022. This forecast assumes ongoing capital discipline, current inflation rates, continuing supply chain issues, and the oil field service section limitations," the report said.

