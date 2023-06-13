UrduPoint.com

OPEC Upgrades Forecast For US Oil Output In 2023, Expects Growth To 12.6Mln Bpd - Report

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2023

OPEC Upgrades Forecast for US Oil Output in 2023, Expects Growth to 12.6Mln Bpd - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) OPEC has slightly upgraded its forecast for oil production in the United States in 2023 and expects it to grow to 12.6 million barrels per day, according to its fresh report released on Tuesday.

In the May report, OPEC expected oil production in the United States in 2023 to increase by 690,000 barrels per day to 12.57 million barrels per day.

"Given a sound level of oil field drilling and well completions, crude oil output is anticipated to increase by 0.7 mb/d y-o-y to average 12.6 mb/d," the report read.

