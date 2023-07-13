MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) OPEC has slightly upgraded its forecast for the United States' oil and condensate production in 2023 and now expects a rise by 720,000 barrels per day to 12.61 million barrels per day, according to the organization's fresh report published on Thursday.

In the June report, the organization expected an increase by 710,000 barrels per day to 12.59 million barrels per day.