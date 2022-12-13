UrduPoint.com

OPEC Upgrades Forecasts For US Oil Output In 2022 And 2023 - Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2022 | 08:08 PM

OPEC Upgrades Forecasts for US Oil Output in 2022 and 2023 - Report

OPEC has upgraded its forecast for oil production in the United States in 2022-2023 and expects it to reach 11.82 million barrels per day and 12.6 million barrels per day, respectively, according to its fresh report released on Tuesday.

According to the OPEC data, oil production is expected to grow by 0.56 million barrels per day to 11.82 million barrels per day in 2022 and by 0.78 million barrels per day to 12.6 million barrels per day in 2023.

"Given the current pace of oil field drilling and well completions, crude oil and condensate production is forecast to grow by 0.6 mb/d y-o-y to average 11.8 mb/d in 2022," the report said.

