OPEC Upgrades Forecasts for US Oil Output in 2022 to 11.87Mln Bpd - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) OPEC has upgraded its forecast for oil production in the United States in 2022 and expects it to reach 11.87 million barrels per day, respectively, according to its fresh report released on Tuesday.

"Given the current pace of oil field drilling and well completions, crude oil and condensate production is forecast to grow by 0.6 mb/d y-o-y to average 11.9 mb/d in 2022," the report said.

OPEC's forecast for US crude production in 2023 remains unchanged and is expected to stand at 12.65 million barrels per day.