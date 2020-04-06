UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ Video Conference To Be Held On Thursday, Preparations Ongoing - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 03:16 PM

OPEC+ Video Conference to Be Held on Thursday, Preparations Ongoing - Kremlin

The teleconference of the OPEC+ countries initially scheduled for Monday has been rescheduled for Thursday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The teleconference of the OPEC+ countries initially scheduled for Monday has been rescheduled for Thursday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"It was rescheduled for Thursday for technical reasons, the preparations are ongoing," Peskov told reporters.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

‘Asad Umar is creating differences between PM Kh ..

4 minutes ago

Decline in new COVID-19 cases in China, S.Korea

2 minutes ago

South Australian researchers target COVID-19 vacci ..

1 minute ago

Police donate ration to over 700 families sans any ..

1 minute ago

Knife Attacker Who Killed 2 in France's Southeast ..

1 minute ago

Putin Plans No Contact With Riyadh This Week Amid ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.