OPEC+ Video Conference to Be Held on Thursday, Preparations Ongoing - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

The teleconference of the OPEC+ countries initially scheduled for Monday has been rescheduled for Thursday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The teleconference of the OPEC+ countries initially scheduled for Monday has been rescheduled for Thursday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"It was rescheduled for Thursday for technical reasons, the preparations are ongoing," Peskov told reporters.