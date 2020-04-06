OPEC+ Video Conference To Be Held On Thursday, Preparations Ongoing - Kremlin
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 03:16 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The teleconference of the OPEC+ countries initially scheduled for Monday has been rescheduled for Thursday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"It was rescheduled for Thursday for technical reasons, the preparations are ongoing," Peskov told reporters.