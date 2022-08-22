OPEC+ Will Soon Take on New Deal, Can Affect Volatility - Saudi Energy Ministry

OPEC+ will soon begin work on a new post-2022 oil deal, as before, the alliance has all the necessary leverage to influence market volatility, including production cuts, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said in an interview with Bloomberg

Speaking about the current difficulties in the oil market, he noted that OPEC+ countries had faced more difficult situations in the past, which have brought the group together and made it stronger.