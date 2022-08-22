UrduPoint.com

OPEC+ Will Soon Take On New Deal, Can Affect Volatility - Saudi Energy Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2022 | 11:21 PM

OPEC+ Will Soon Take on New Deal, Can Affect Volatility - Saudi Energy Ministry

OPEC+ will soon begin work on a new post-2022 oil deal, as before, the alliance has all the necessary leverage to influence market volatility, including production cuts, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said in an interview with Bloomberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) OPEC+ will soon begin work on a new post-2022 oil deal, as before, the alliance has all the necessary leverage to influence market volatility, including production cuts, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said in an interview with Bloomberg.

Speaking about the current difficulties in the oil market, he noted that OPEC+ countries had faced more difficult situations in the past, which have brought the group together and made it stronger.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Saudi Alliance Market All

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab announces relief package for ..

Chief Minister Punjab announces relief package for flood affectees

3 minutes ago
 PM's visit to Qatar to open new vistas of opportun ..

PM's visit to Qatar to open new vistas of opportunities: Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

3 minutes ago
 Siraj-ul-Haq appeals political parties to shun dif ..

Siraj-ul-Haq appeals political parties to shun differences, facilitate flood-hit ..

3 minutes ago
 Scholz Thanks Trudeau for Canada Returning Nord St ..

Scholz Thanks Trudeau for Canada Returning Nord Stream 1 Turbine to Germany

31 minutes ago
 Nadeem rejects news about breaching of Karkhsa, Ku ..

Nadeem rejects news about breaching of Karkhsa, Kuschlak dams

31 minutes ago
 Govt decides to hold donors' conference for rehabi ..

Govt decides to hold donors' conference for rehabilitation of flood-hit areas

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.