OPEC+ Working to Determine Metrics for Calculating World Oil Inventories - Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid Falih

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) The members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC producers, together known as OPEC+, collaborate toward working out better metrics for calculating oil inventories globally, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid Falih said on Tuesday during the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee session.

"The last five-year average is getting more distorted with the passage of time as the measuring stick for the inventory overhang and the impact. Going forward, it's going to be measured by a number of metrics ... Stay tuned. We will let you know once we reach a consensus on a collective decision of metrics that we will be choosing," Falih said.