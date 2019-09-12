OPEC+ Yet to Discuss Oil Cuts Extension in 2020 - Russian Energy Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Thursday that OPEC+ countries had not discussed extending the oil output cut deal in 2020 yet

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Thursday that OPEC+ countries had not discussed extending the oil output cut deal in 2020 yet.

A meeting of OPEC+ ministerial monitors is being held in Abu Dhabi.

"It has not been discussed yet, and I think it is too early to talk about it, because the agreement was extended for nine months two months ago. This is premature. Market can change," Novak told Rossiya 24 broadcaster.