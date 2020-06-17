UrduPoint.com
OPEC's Compliance With Oil Curtailment Deal Stood At 84% In May - Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 08:05 PM

The oil production in the OPEC countries saw a 6.3 million barrels daily month-on-month decrease in May, falling to 24.19 million barrels daily, which means that compliance with the oil output cuts deal stood at 84 percent, according to the cartel's monthly report, released on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The oil production in the OPEC countries saw a 6.3 million barrels daily month-on-month decrease in May, falling to 24.19 million barrels daily, which means that compliance with the oil output cuts deal stood at 84 percent, according to the cartel's monthly report, released on Wednesday.

"According to secondary sources, total OPEC-13 preliminary crude oil production averaged 24.

19 mb/d in May, lower by 6.30 mb/d m-o-m, as ten OPEC MCs have agreed to adjust down their production from May 2020. Crude oil output in May decreased almost in all MCs mainly in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait," OPEC said.

Ten our of 13 OPEC nations participating in the deal should reduce production by 6.085 million barrels daily. According to the fresh report, the decrease totaled 5.116 million barrels per day, with compliance standing at 84 percent.

