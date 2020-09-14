The compliance of OPEC member countries in August stood at 103 percent, which is an improvement from July by 8 percent, while the oil production by the cartel last month has increased by 760,000 barrels a day, the OPEC's report figures indicated on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The compliance of OPEC member countries in August stood at 103 percent, which is an improvement from July by 8 percent, while the oil production by the cartel last month has increased by 760,000 barrels a day, the OPEC's report figures indicated on Monday.

"According to secondary sources, total OPEC-13 crude oil production averaged 24.05 mb/d in August 2020, higher by 0.76 mb/d m-o-m.

Crude oil output increased mainly in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Algeria and Angola, while production decreased primarily in Iraq," the OPEC report said.

Iraq, which has a historic record of non-compliance with the deal, achieved 118 percent conformity after July's 85 percent, while Nigeria has improved its compliance to 104 percent versus 95 percent.

However, the UAE's compliance with the oil cuts decreased by 9 percent, to 80 percent in August, the report's figures indicated.