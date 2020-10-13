UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC's Compliance With Oil Cuts Deal In September Improved By 3% To 104% - Report

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 08:10 PM

OPEC's Compliance With Oil Cuts Deal in September Improved by 3% to 104% - Report

The conformity of OPEC members with the oil cuts deal last month improved by 3 percent to 104 percent as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) showed better compliance alongside other states, the figures from a fresh OPEC report indicated on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The conformity of OPEC members with the oil cuts deal last month improved by 3 percent to 104 percent as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) showed better compliance alongside other states, the figures from a fresh OPEC report indicated on Tuesday.

"According to secondary sources, total OPEC-13 crude oil production averaged 24.11 mb/d in September 2020, down by 0.05 mb/d m-o-m. Crude oil output inched up mainly in Libya, Iraq and Saudi Arabia, while production decreased primarily in the UAE," the monthly report read.

Many states known as underperformers have improved their compliance and contributed additional cuts to offset shortcomings in the previous months, such as Equatorial Guinea, which achieved compliance of 104 percent last month after 39 percent in August.

The UAE's compliance stood at 110 percent last month versus 68 percent in August, while Iraq has complied by 113 percent following 118 percent in August, according to the report.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Iraq UAE Oil Equatorial Guinea Saudi Arabia Libya United Arab Emirates August September 2020 From

Recent Stories

Russia May Have to Suspend Dialogue With EU Over L ..

20 minutes ago

Russia Open For Constructive Cooperation on COVID- ..

20 minutes ago

Russian Security Council Secretary Meets With Arme ..

20 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash receives ambassadors of Greece, India ..

30 minutes ago

SAA wins ‘Arab Archaeologists League’ award

30 minutes ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis welcomes &#039;Hubb&#039; Glob ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.