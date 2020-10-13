The conformity of OPEC members with the oil cuts deal last month improved by 3 percent to 104 percent as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) showed better compliance alongside other states, the figures from a fresh OPEC report indicated on Tuesday

"According to secondary sources, total OPEC-13 crude oil production averaged 24.11 mb/d in September 2020, down by 0.05 mb/d m-o-m. Crude oil output inched up mainly in Libya, Iraq and Saudi Arabia, while production decreased primarily in the UAE," the monthly report read.

Many states known as underperformers have improved their compliance and contributed additional cuts to offset shortcomings in the previous months, such as Equatorial Guinea, which achieved compliance of 104 percent last month after 39 percent in August.

The UAE's compliance stood at 110 percent last month versus 68 percent in August, while Iraq has complied by 113 percent following 118 percent in August, according to the report.